Society's Child
Arizona officially declares porn a public health crisis
RTRT
Tue, 07 May 2019 14:08 UTC
The bill warns that "children are being exposed to pornography at an alarming rate, leading to low self-esteem, eating disorders, and an increase in problematic sexual activity at ever-younger ages." Adults aren't safe either, suffering "toxic sexual behaviors, emotional, mental and medical illnesses and difficulty forming or maintaining intimate relationships."
While proponents insist the resolution isn't a plot to outlaw porn - its most direct provision urges the state to "educate individuals and families about [porn]'s harms and develop pornography-recovery programs" - some lawmakers want it to go further, while others denounce it as legislative virtue-signaling, worrying it distracts from actual public health crises like homelessness and opioid addiction.
"This bill, on its face, sounds like it might be a good idea, but it doesn't have any teeth," said Sen. Victoria Steele (D-Tucson) during discussion on the Senate floor. "It is a way for people to check off that box and make it look like they've done something."
The resolution was passed by the Arizona Senate on Monday with 16 votes for and 13 against, having passed the House in February. It does not require the governor's approval to become law.
Similar measures based on "model legislation" by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation have passed in 11 other states. A related proposal, floated by an Arizona senator earlier this year, would charge residents a fee to access porn, requiring all internet-capable devices sold in the state to come pre-equipped with obscene-content filters. The money would then be used to pay for President Donald Trump's border wall.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Twitter suspends more conservative and pro-Trump accounts prompting new accusations of censorship
- Pence lifts US sanctions from Venezuela's defector general, hopes to inspire more turncoats
- Former Purdue Pharma CEO called opioid addicts 'victimizers' while company counted on addiction for profits
- Paul Craig Roberts: America Needs a Debt Jubilee
- French authorities now given legal access to psychiatric records to 'prevent terrorist radicalization'
- Pregnant woman burned alive after family opposes her inter-caste marriage
- Arizona officially declares porn a public health crisis
- Heavy snowfall for north-east Scotland in May
- Illinois child protective services audit finds at least 102 children died despite prior abuse investigations
- Nearly 300 destructive avalanches during 'dramatic' Swiss winter
- One dead, 8 injured in Colorado STEM school shooting
- Mt. Sinabung eruption triggers red alert in Indonesia
- Ninth dead gray whale found in San Francisco Bay Area since March
- Rachel Maddow promotes Bolton's "humanity" as she advocates for more war
- SOTT Focus: Met Gala Grotesquery: A Sign of a Decadent Civilization
- Mossad sez Iran threatening to attack US military targets 'somewhere in Middle East', so Pentagon sends over more aircraft carriers and bombers
- Different when we do it: Why re-voting is 'dictatorship' in Turkey but 'unity' in EU
- Best of the Web: Failed coup in Venezuela: Behold the empire's breathtaking weakness
- Turkey's currency crash continues amid backlash against Erdogan's 'treacherous' Istanbul mayoral election re-run
- The JCPOA one year after US withdrawal: The US and Iran flex their muscles
- Twitter suspends more conservative and pro-Trump accounts prompting new accusations of censorship
- Pence lifts US sanctions from Venezuela's defector general, hopes to inspire more turncoats
- Rachel Maddow promotes Bolton's "humanity" as she advocates for more war
- Mossad sez Iran threatening to attack US military targets 'somewhere in Middle East', so Pentagon sends over more aircraft carriers and bombers
- Different when we do it: Why re-voting is 'dictatorship' in Turkey but 'unity' in EU
- Best of the Web: Failed coup in Venezuela: Behold the empire's breathtaking weakness
- Turkey's currency crash continues amid backlash against Erdogan's 'treacherous' Istanbul mayoral election re-run
- The JCPOA one year after US withdrawal: The US and Iran flex their muscles
- Destroyers vs Creators: Meet the women's clothes boutique owner in Gaza whose store was obliterated by Israeli jets last week
- Here's one way AG Barr could change the federal culture of corruption
- ICE to deputize police in sanctuary cities to detain illegals, making them 'legally unchallengeable'
- Best of the Web: Portuguese pilot in French jet shot down and captured by Haftar's liberation forces - Confesses to being tasked with destroying Libya's civilian infrastructure
- UK's "criminal" confiscation of $1.5 billion gold deposits is denying Venezuelans food & healthcare - Venezuela's FM
- Huawei hypocrisy: Williamson was sacked thanks to NSA eavesdropping, the very thing Chinese firm is being preemptively accused of
- UK cabinet still backs talks with Labour on Brexit despite opposition
- Venezuelan Air Force general killed in ambush while Guaido hints at US military intervention
- Anya Parampil to Tucker Carlson: 'Fake news media are lying' about Venezuela
- Could we be watching John Bolton's last stand?
- Citing 'pressing issues', Pompeo ditches his meeting with Merkel and Maas
- Denied the unredacted Mueller report, Nadler schedules House vote to hold AG Barr in contempt of Congress
- Former Purdue Pharma CEO called opioid addicts 'victimizers' while company counted on addiction for profits
- Paul Craig Roberts: America Needs a Debt Jubilee
- French authorities now given legal access to psychiatric records to 'prevent terrorist radicalization'
- Pregnant woman burned alive after family opposes her inter-caste marriage
- Arizona officially declares porn a public health crisis
- Illinois child protective services audit finds at least 102 children died despite prior abuse investigations
- One dead, 8 injured in Colorado STEM school shooting
- SOTT Focus: Met Gala Grotesquery: A Sign of a Decadent Civilization
- Le Pen party leads in EU election poll while Macron's falls behind
- Best of the Web: The 'Yellow Vests storm Paris hospital' fake news story: "I was there. Here is what really happened"
- 8th Place: A high school girl's life after transgender students join her sport
- SOTT Focus: USA: Going South
- Remake of Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp' to do over 'racist' Siamese cat song
- NYU votes to not cooperate in study abroad program in Israel
- Male student takes stand against 'toxic masculinity' narrative
- Kim Kardashian quietly helps free 17 inmates who've served years of life sentences without parole for low-level drug offenses
- FT journo scolds Moscow authorities for not instantly removing crashed jet, gets schooled on Twitter
- Authorities make 82 arrests in massive eight-state child exploitation sting
- Four arrested for contaminating Russian oil in Druzhba pipeline
- Border Patrol chief says officers have arrested over 30,000 illegal immigrants in last 10 days
- Why did orienting maps to the north become standard?
- Mass grave reveals ancestry, kinship, and violence in Neolithic Poland
- Plague and climate change devastated fading Byzantine empire
- Bolivia shaman's bag contained various psychotropic drugs, including coke
- New reading of Mesha Stele could have far-reaching consequences for biblical history
- 'Not by Might, nor by Power': A Jewish atonement for Zionism
- 4,500-year-old cemetery and sarcophagi discovered near Giza Pyramids
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America
- High incidence of Paget's disease in skeletons from British medieval graveyard
- Mysterious flash and boom in the sky 80 years ago terrified residents of Portland, Oregon
- Israeli backing for Venezuelan coup is reminder of its 'longstanding ties' with Latin American far right
- Best of the Web: How the Deep State came to America: A history
- Human history of inner Eurasia revealed in detail by new study
- Ancient carvings on Gobekli pillar show evidence of a comet swarm hitting Earth around 13,000 years ago
- Human settlements in Amazonia much older than previously thought
- Neanderthals may have trapped golden eagles 130,000 years ago
- "Incredible" fort found at Pictish power center, evidence of destruction by fire
- Oldest human footprint found in the Americas confirmed in Chile, 15,600 years old
- A Book Review - Prehistory Decoded
- Northern Ireland meteorite crash remembered 50 years on
- Stolen NSA hacking tools were used by other hacker groups 14 months before Shadow Brokers leak
- A tectonic plate near Portugal may be peeling apart—and that could shrink the Atlantic Ocean
- Gas that makes mountains breathe fire is appearing around the world
- Montana man's DNA oldest found on the continent, testing company says
- Scientists confirm ancient Chinese astronomical observations of a supernova
- NASA prepares for "God of Chaos" asteroid to come
- Star in Ursa Major hints at Milky Way's cataclysmic past
- Hubble snaps stunning photo of spiral galaxy sparkling with new-born stars
- Hospital viruses: Fake cancerous nodes in CT scans, created by malware, trick radiologists
- The Muller Two-Step Model: A Refutation of Behe on Irreducible Complexity? Not Quite!
- Arsenic-breathing life discovered in the Pacific Ocean
- Did the Romans build earthquake "invisibility cloaks" into structures?
- India wants to be the 1st to land on uncharted Moon territory
- Despite lack of genetic diversity narwhals still thrive
- Theory of anthropod evolution questioned following discovery of 99-million-year-old millipede in Myanmar
- Animal & human bones over 12,000 years old found in underwater graveyard
- Scientists study "machine behavior" in order to prevent a robot apocalypse
- 17 meteorites hit Earth everyday
- The Sun is stranger than astrophysicists imagined
- Water found in samples from asteroid Itokawa
- Heavy snowfall for north-east Scotland in May
- Nearly 300 destructive avalanches during 'dramatic' Swiss winter
- Mt. Sinabung eruption triggers red alert in Indonesia
- Ninth dead gray whale found in San Francisco Bay Area since March
- Early snowfall hits Australia
- Avalanche kills 7 climbers in Altai Mountains, Mongolia
- Cold May weather in France breaks 50-year records
- More than 500,000 at risk in drought-hit Namibia
- Huge dust storm blankets Mildura, Australia, turning daylight to midnight in minutes
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Zharkova Warns: PREPARE for Grand Solar Minimum (SC25/26)
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea [Update]
- May snowfall in Croatia
- Ravers get hypothermia at snow-hit French techno festival
- Shark species as big as small yachts spotted off California coast after 30-year absence
- Unseasonable cold temperatures bring snow to northern Greece
- Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine covered with May snow
- North Korea faces food crisis after "worst harvest in a decade" - UN
- 2 dead grey whales wash ashore, raising total to 13 in Washington this year
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 5G disrupts weather forecasts - UK record cold - Europe record snow
- May snow storm leaves Italian mountain towns blanketed - 26 inches recorded
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Let people smoke, drink, eat red meat - Norway's new Health Minister
- Glass, germs, and steel: Why Mayor De Blasio's draconian public health policy will fail
- Measles madness: Germany considers fining parents to boost measles vaccination rates
- At least 8 states now pushing to outlaw non-medical vaccine exemptions
- Three failures of dentistry
- Church of Scientology ship with measles case on board still quarantined in Curacao as blood samples tested; measles patient now healthy
- The hidden connection behind viruses, vaccines & cancer
- Genetic sequencing science breakthrough: Measles 'outbreaks' are caused by the measles vaccine
- Lab grown meat backed by Bill Gates to hit shelves in first US state this summer
- Black, Latino patients much more likely than whites to undergo amputations related to diabetes
- Fast-tracked dengue vaccine wreaks havoc in the Philippines, 600 child deaths under investigation
- Multiple studies show that alcohol is the real 'gateway drug'
- FDA: Ambien is making people kill themselves while asleep
- Holy basil: Plant based radiation protection
- Only 12 percent of American adults are metabolically healthy, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #13 - The Anti-Human Agenda and the Children of the Quorn
- The illusion of food 'choice'
- Lion's mane mushroom: Boost immune function & fight oxidative stress
- Bubonic plague feared on Mongolian flight as sick couple found dead in departing city
- Cruise ship in St. Lucia quarantined over confirmed measles case
- Four types of grief that are hardly ever discussed
- Can mind affect matter? New study finds changes in cancer cells when exposed to 'Energy Healing'
- 'Physicalism' isn't just an abuse of language - it's wrong
- Sex, Love, and Knowing the Difference
- Advice from medieval monks about how to reduce digital distractions
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
Quote of the Day
Should I be asked whether I would propose the West, such as it is today, as a model to my country, I would frankly have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through deep suffering, people in our own country have now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive.
Recent Comments
And this senile pedophile reportedly LEADS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY … LOL.... Democrats are so worthless.
Illinois.... the land of corruption, ineptness, and democrats.
The lousy democrats continue to try to deflect attention from the fact their party is guilty of treasonous acts, trying to subvert the duly...
Wow. It's nice to see her using her position in society for good and to stay so low key about it. Anyone else would use it to stroke their own ego...
Yet another example of how "political correctness" ruins something as innocent as a Disney classic. My generation grew up with these movies and...
Comment: See also: