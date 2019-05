© KRISTEN INBODY/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE



On a blizzarding March day on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Alvin "Willy" Crawford's heart gave out. Among the many things his brother Darrell "Dusty" Crawford wanted to tell him before he died, one thing, in particular, is needling him.At Willy's urging, Crawford had his DNA tested."He's the one who encouraged me to do this, and he wanted to compare our results," Crawford said. "I just wish I could have shown it to him. It would have blown him away."The company has never been able to trace anyone's ancestry in the Americas as far back as Crawford's DNA, they told him.Crawford understood from school that his Blackfeet ancestors must have come to the new world on the Bering Land Bridge during the Ice Age. Perhaps that's true for some Blackfeet.That group is one of four major Native American groups that spread across the continent. They're called clans and traced back to four female ancestors, Ai, Ina, Chie and Sachi. Crawford's DNA says he's a descendant of Ina.The DNA group's closest relatives outside the Americas are in Southeast Asia.Ina's name comes from a Polynesian mythological figure, a representative of the "first woman." She's riding a shark on a $20 bill in the Cook Islands.The DNA test focused on mitochondria DNA and Crawford's line of female ancestors.Shelly Eli, a Piikani culture instructor at the Blackfeet Community College, said oral stories say "We've always been here, since time immemorial."Crawford also had an unusually high percent of Native American ancestry in his results, 83%. Some of that was a mix of Native threads, but, unusually, 73%was from the same heritage.Besides his Native heritage, Crawford's DNA was a remarkable global melting pot. His DNA was 9.8% European, 5.3% East Asian (mostly Japanese and Southern Han Chinese), 2%South Asian (Sri Lankan Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati Indian and Bengali) and .2% African (Mende in Sierra Leone and African Caribbean).