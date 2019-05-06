© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

, Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of think tank 'The Bow Group' told RT, accusing the Silicon Valley giant of curtailing free speech."If Facebook wants to be a political actor, then it needs to be regulated as a political actor or regulated at the same level as all other media outlets," Harris-Quinney said, stressing that the social media behemoth is "clearly putting itself on one side of the political debate."Facebook banned Infowars, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and other prominent conservative voices such as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan from the social network, citing the firm's policies on "hate organizations."," said the chairman of the independent, UK-based think tank, which champions conservative opinions.