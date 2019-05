The prevalence of optimal metabolic health in American adults is 'alarmingly low,' even among people who are normal weight, a new study finds.The study presents the most updated United States data on metabolic health, which is defined here as having optimal levels of five factors: (1) blood glucose, (2) triglycerides, (3) high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, (4) blood pressure and (5) waist circumference, without the need for medications.In the last decade, the thresholds for common health measures - for example, those used to determine whether someone has high blood pressure or blood sugar (glucose) levels - have been lowered by respected professional medical societies. Researchers say these more restrictive guidelines may mean that a smaller proportion of people are meeting the optimal levels for the cardiovascular risk factors.The data showed that being more physically active, female, younger, more educated and a nonsmoker were factors associated with being more metabolically healthy. Being non-Hispanic black or having a higher body mass index (BMI) meant people were less likely to be metabolically healthy."We also looked at how health-related behaviors might play into metabolic health - and how the proportion of people who are metabolically healthy changes when BMI, physical activity or smoking are higher or lower," Araujo said. "For example, less than 1 percent of obese adults are metabolically healthy. On the other hand, people who exercise more appear to have higher levels of metabolic health."The authors call for further study to understand the mechanisms of risk factor development, with a focus on people of normal weight as well as heavier adults.The study, "Prevalence of Optimal Metabolic Health in American Adults: National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2009-2016," was published online Nov. 28 in the journal Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders Co-authors are Jianwen Cai, PhD , Cary C. Boshamer Distinguished Professor and vice chair of biostatistics, and senior author June Stevens, PhD , American Institute for Cancer Research/World Cancer Research Fund Distinguished Professor of nutrition and epidemiology.