© Image by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)



© Image by Z. Jin and M. Bose/ASU/JAXA



the remnant of a parent body at least 12 miles wide that at some point was heated between 1,000 and 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

© Photo by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)



Scouting for samples

Robert Burnham

Science writer, School of Earth and Space Exploration

480-458-8207 Robert.Burnham@asu.edu