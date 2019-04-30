Bleeding meatless burger

Burger King announces they will be taking Impossible's Bleeding Burger, the recently-FDA-approved GMO lab-grown meat backed by Bill Gates, into franchises nationwide, in what is a very clear step away from classical farming and ranching and towards a technocratic, transhumanist future. This future has been publicly written of (and is being built) by "elites" -- among them, Lord Birkenhead, about whom we speak today -- as a bid to retain control as modern agriculture meets its imminent demise due to entirely natural cycles of climate.


