Health & Wellness
WSU researchers see health effects across generations from glyphosate
EurekAlert!
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 00:01 UTC
Michael Skinner, a WSU professor of biological sciences, and his colleagues exposed pregnant rats to the herbicide between their eighth and 14th days of gestation. The dose - half the amount expected to show no adverse effect - produced no apparent ill effects on either the parents or the first generation of offspring.
But writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers say they saw "dramatic increases" in several pathologies affecting the second and third generations. The second generation had "significant increases" in testis, ovary and mammary gland diseases, as well as obesity. In third-generation males, the researchers saw a 30 percent increase in prostate disease - three times that of a control population. The third generation of females had a 40 percent increase in kidney disease, or four times that of the controls.
More than one-third of the second-generation mothers had unsuccessful pregnancies, with most of those affected dying. Two out of five males and females in the third generation were obese.
Skinner and his colleagues call this phenomenon "generational toxicology" and they've seen it over the years in fungicides, pesticides, jet fuel, the plastics compound bisphenol A, the insect repellant DEET and the herbicide atrazine. At work are epigenetic changes that turn genes on and off, often because of environmental influences.
Skinner said he decided to study glyphosate "due to it being one of the most commonly used compounds worldwide."
The chemical has been the subject of numerous studies about its health effects. The Skinner study is the third in the past few months out of Washington alone. A University of Washington study published in February found the chemical increased the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by as much as 41 percent. A Washington State University study published in December found state residents living close to areas subject to treatments with the herbicide are one-third more likely to die an early death from Parkinson's disease.
The chemical's generational toxicology represents a new downside that Skinner and his colleagues said should be incorporated into estimates of its risk.
"The ability of glyphosate and other environmental toxicants to impact our future generations needs to be considered," they write, "and is potentially as important as the direct exposure toxicology done today for risk assessment."
The research was supported by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The paper's co-authors are Undergraduate Researcher Deepika Kubsad, Research Assistant Professor Eric Nilsson, Research Assistant Stephanie King, Senior Research Associate Ingrid Sadler-Riggleman and Research Associate Daniel Beck.
Comment: The the number toxic effects of glyphosate coming to light keep adding up more and more. While some states and countries are reading the writing on the wall and instituting or proposing bans, it seems that many are more inclined to believe Monsanto's propaganda, that the herbicide is harmless. But as the study above suggests, it may be future generations that pay the ultimate price for our ignorance.
See also:
- Glyphosate Use is Far Worse Than We Could Imagine
- Soil degradation in Europe: Concerns over glyphosate pass from human health to the soil
- The impact glyphosate can have on your health
- Forbes retracts attack on paper showing link between glyphosate and cancer
- Glyphosate found in most samples of popular beers and wines
- New study questions practice of desiccation with glyphosate herbicide
- Glyphosate found to raise the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 41%
But wait, isn't BlackRock the biggest shareholder of Bayer ???