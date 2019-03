What Is Glyphosate?

In 2014, American farmers dumped 240 million pounds of glyphosate-based herbicides on crops like corn, wheat, and soy. ( 1 Because glyphosate targets an enzyme found in plants but not in animals, it was long considered safe for use on foods consumed by humans. But is it really harmless? Read on to learn how glyphosate can be damaging to our health, how glyphosate impacts the environment, and if gluten intolerance could instead be a symptom of glyphosate exposure.Monsanto patented glyphosate under the name "Roundup" in the 1970s, and soon after it was approved as a weed killer to be applied before planting and also for weed control in pastures and non-crop areas. ( 2 ) In 1996, Monsanto released the first "Roundup Ready" soy crop that was genetically modified to be resistant to Roundup. In 2000, the year glyphosate became generic (and therefore cheaper), farmers applied around 90 million pounds of glyphosate. By 2014, glyphosate application reached 240 million pounds. ( 3 4 ) With more GMO crops sprouting up across the globe, glyphosate usage is expected to keep rising.. ( 5 13 ) Although epidemiological studies alone can't determine causation, these results give us pause and motivate further research to investigate glyphosate's impact on health.As an herbicide, glyphosate works by disrupting EPSPS, a specific plant enzyme in the shikimate pathway, resulting in protein shortage and eventual death. ( 14 ) Plants, algae, bacteria, and fungi all have the shikimate pathway, but animals do not. Therefore, glyphosate was considered safe and non-toxic for humans in theory, but increasing evidence challenges this original view.But that's just one of the ways I'll explore in this article by which glyphosate can affect animals, humans, and even entire ecosystems.In 2015, over 40 years after glyphosate was first approved, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer declared glyphosates as "probably carcinogenic to humans" based on both human epidemiological data and controlled rodent studies. ( 15 At high levels, glyphosate inhibits key enzymes - including the cytochrome p450 enzyme - in human, plant, and rodent cells. ( 28 30 ) Cytochrome p450 enzyme disruption has also been demonstrated in rodent glyphosate feeding studies. ( 31 33 ) This class of enzymes influences many cellular processes, including: ( 34 We need more research to determine if these disruptions can affect detoxification, hormones, and/or nutrition.Glyphosate chelates minerals like copper, magnesium, cobalt, iron, zinc, calcium, and magnesium, which could prevent proper absorption and utilization of these minerals in the body. ( 40 ) Nearly one-third of American adults and children are already at risk for at least one nutrient deficiency, and many of these minerals are enzymatic cofactors for normal cellular functions. ( 41 Oxidative stress occurs when the production of free radicals or reactive oxidative species (ROS) exceeds the body's ability to neutralize them. Enough oxidative stress can damage cells, proteins, and DNA, contributing to the development of cardiovascular disease autoimmune disease , and other chronic diseases. ( 43 Rodents drinking glyphosate dissolved in water at the "highest allowable" level for three months had increased lipid peroxidation and glutathione peroxidase, both indicators of oxidative stress. ( 47 ) Other in vivo and in vitro studies have also shown that glyphosate induces oxidative stress. ( 48 It's important to note that most of these mechanisms, although plausible in theory, have not been unequivocally proven in humans. But as far as I'm concerned,If you'd like to dive deeper into whether or not herbicides containing glyphosate are harmful to humans, I encourage you to take a look at the research that's out there. Fair warning, though: it's a popular topic. If you search for research on "glyphosate toxicity," nearly a thousand peer-reviewed studies appear.When sorting through the dizzying number of glyphosate studies, it's important to remain skeptical and consider a few important questions:Rats exposed to glyphosate for 90 days may not have revealed any health concerns (although that is still up for debate), but when rats were exposed to glyphosate for longer periods of time, results showed higher mammary tumor incidence and the development of liver and kidney problems. ( 60 Glyphosate is just one ingredient in Roundup. Glyphosate-based herbicide formulas also contain additional ingredients, which enhance the effectiveness of glyphosate. Some components of these enhancing ingredients, such as 1,4-dioxane, are known carcinogens. ( 64 ) Chemicals studied individually cannot always predict how chemicals in combination will affect an organism. ( 65 What happens after a high-dose, short-term exposure doesn't necessarily reflect the health effects of a chronic low dose over a lifetime. Endocrine disruption works this way - it doesn't generate a linear dose-response curve, and sometimes a low dose invokes the opposite effect compared to a high dose!Recently, farmers started applying an extra dose of Roundup to wheat right before harvest, as a "pre-harvest desiccant." Some people wonder if their perceived non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is actually their bodies responding to the high glyphosate levels. I suppose it's possible. However, many people who have NCGS find symptom relief once they stop eating gluten but presumably still eat other glyphosate-containing foods like corn, soy, etc., which would seem to disprove this theory.If the two are related, it's probably through the gut and would look something like this: glyphosate could disrupt the gut microbiome, which could eventually damage the gut lining , which would then allow gluten-related proteins to pass into the bloodstream, and the immune system would respond and become sensitive. In these cases, people would indeed find relief if they stopped eating gluten,One peer-reviewed yet highly contested article proposes something quite similar to this, claiming that both celiac disease and NCGS could originate from glyphosate. ( 68 Glyphosate's effects extend beyond human health into the environment. Negative environmental impacts include:Sadly, glyphosate is merely one of the hundreds of environmental toxins we're exposed to on a daily basis. We just don't know the long-term health and environmental consequences of being exposed to cocktails of man-made chemicals throughout a lifetime.When it comes to avoiding glyphosate, it's simple:. Certified organic foods are free of toxic herbicides like glyphosate, have lower pesticide residues, and are richer in micronutrients. Glyphosate urine levels were lower in people who chose mostly organic food versus those who ate conventional. ( 78 Avoid environmental toxins , including glyphosate, by: