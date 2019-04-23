© AP Photo/Charles Krupa



'It is a scary situation'

© Business Insider



A 2018 OSHA investigation sparked change

© Oregon OSHA



© Oregon OSHA



Starbucks' search for a solution

How needle-disposal boxes and sharps kits protect workers

© Cinta



n a study led by Brett Wolfson-Stofko for New York University's Center for Drug Use and HIV Research,

58% of the 86 New York City business managers surveyed

said they had encountered drug use in their businesses' bathrooms. Another Center for Drug Use and HIV Research study of 15 service-industry workers found that a significant majority had encountered drug use, syringes, or both in bathrooms while on the job.