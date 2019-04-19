vaccine
© FILE PHOTO Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Russian children won't have to rely on foreign combo vaccines, as the first domestically-produced 5-in-1 vaccine, designed to protect from five dangerous diseases, has obtained a license.

The new pentavalent vaccine is designed for children six months old and up, and protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and - for the first time - Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib). Before this vaccine was invented, children were given separate shots for each.

According to the manufacturer, Nacimbio, the 5-in-1 puts less stress on the child's immune system because it contains fewer antigens, while ensuring protection from the diseases. The new vaccine doesn't contain thimerosal - a mercury-based organic preservative that has been used in a number of drugs and many vaccines.

Combination vaccines such as pentavalent vaccines ensure better vaccination coverage and also help to reduce stress from vaccination as they only receive one shot, the manufacturer says.

Another key difference is that the new vaccine contains acellular pertussis vaccine (aP), which has a lower risk of side effects, thus making it suitable for chronically ill children.

Pediatrician and immunologist, Aleksey Bessmertny, has welcomed the announcement of the new drug, telling RT that it will make life easier for both the kids and the parents.

"Penta vaccines allow for a lower number of injections as we're making a single shot instead of three. It's good for the child as its less stress for them and for the dads and moms, who have to make fewer visits to the doctor."

Previously, Russian medics could only rely on foreign pentavalent vaccines that "were only given to children from the risk group," Bessmertny pointed out. "But now all the [Russian] children will get protection from serious infectious diseases."

Side effects of vaccines and possible lethal outcomes constitute one of the main arguments of the anti-vaccination movement, which has gained popularity around the world in recent years. The World Health Organization (WHO) has even included this trend next to HIV and Ebola as a key global threat. Countries such as Italy suspend unvaccinated children from school, while the Russian Health Ministry has gone further and proposed a bill that would ban public calls against vaccines.