© FILE PHOTO Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

it

contains fewer antigens

doesn't contain thimerosal

contains acellular pertussis vaccine

Russian children won't have to rely on foreign combo vaccines, as the first domestically-produced 5-in-1 vaccine, designed to protect from five dangerous diseases, has obtained a license.The new pentavalent vaccine. Before this vaccine was invented, children were given separate shots for each.According to the manufacturer, Nacimbio, the 5-in-1 puts less stress on the child's immune system because, while ensuring protection from the diseases. The new vaccine- a mercury-based organic preservative that has been used in a number of drugs and many vaccines.Combination vaccines such as pentavalent vaccines ensure better vaccination coverage and also help to reduce stress from vaccination as they only receive one shot, the manufacturer says.Pediatrician and immunologist, Aleksey Bessmertny, has welcomed the announcement of the new drug, telling RT that it will make life easier for both the kids and the parents."Penta vaccines allow for a lower number of injections as we're making a single shot instead of three. It's good for the child as its less stress for them and for the dads and moms, who have to make fewer visits to the doctor."Previously, Russian medics could only rely on foreignBessmertny pointed out. "But now all the [Russian] children will get protection from serious infectious diseases."The World Health Organization (WHO) has even included this trend next to HIV and Ebola as a key global threat. Countries such as Italy suspend unvaccinated children from school, while the Russian Health Ministry has gone further and proposed a bill that would ban public calls against vaccines.