© AFP



Majority of the IMF executive committee members failed to recognize Juan Guaido as "interim president" of Venezuela.The director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, said Saturday that majority of the organization's executive committee members have failed to recognize opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as the "interim president" of Venezuela.Lagarde said in a press conference at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington."There were discussions we had this week at the IMF about that, and what their process would be to do that," he said.On April 11, the agency suspended access of the Venezuelan government to US$400 million of special drawing rights (SDR),A day earlier, on April 10 during a meeting of U.N. Security Council,Moncada said adding that the U.S. officials have already announced a plan to indebt Venezuela for over US$70 billion."