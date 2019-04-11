causing "billions of dollars" of damage to Venezuela ​since 2013

stop interfering in the affairs of other states

Russia's ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has accused the US ofand said WashingtonSpeaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela on Wednesday,while at the same time calling "for urgent assistance to the Venezuelan people."The comments come as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's access to nearly €400 million ($451mn) in cash, citing the chaos which has unfolded since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself rightful president in January.It is not clear whether the IMF will formally recognize Guaido, but an economic advisor for the opposition leader told Bloomberg that the IMF was safeguarding the funds and they would be available again when Maduro's "usurpation" ends.Nebenzia called for diplomatic solutions to the Venezuelan crisis, rather than regime change. Referring to other US regime change operations, he said it wasHe also addressed representatives from other Latin American countries, some of which have supported the US's regime change efforts, asking them "Haven't you learned anything from history?" adding that to the US, Venezuela only a "bargaining chip" in its geopolitical games., and we're all sincerely interested in seeing that,," he said.Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence called on the body to revoke the UN credentials of Maduro's government and to recognize unelected opposition leader Guaido as the country's legitimate head.Pence said Washington plans to present a draft resolution to the Security Council aimed at having Guaido recognized and his represenative appointed as the country's ambassador to the international body.Venezuela's communications and information minister said in March thatThe former UN rapporteur to Venezuela told RT in January that"Why is there death? There's malnutrition, there's lack of medicine. If you need insulin, and you don't get it? You die. You need anti-retroviral drugs. You don't get them? You die. That has happened," he said.