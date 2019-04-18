© REUTERS/Phil Noble

The US is targeting Cuba with additional sanctions, including restricting travel to the island nation, limiting remittances, and sanctioning additional entities, White House national security adviser John Bolton said.US citizens, Bolton said on Wednesday.to reduce "veiled tourism" that benefits the Cuban government and military, he added."Through the Treasury Department, we will also implement changes to end the use of 'U-turn transactions,' which allow the regime to circumvent sanctions and obtain access to hard currency and the US banking system," Bolton said in a speech to veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, when CIA-backed Cuban exiles tried to overthrow Fidel Castro's revolutionary government.The move comes a day after the White House announced it would stop issuing waivers on implementing the Helms-Burton law, which would penalize anyone in the world who did business with Cuban entities using property seized from US owners following the 1959 Cuban revolution."No one will take the fatherland from us, neither by seduction nor by force," Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday, according to Reuters., but Bolton said five entities will be added to the Cuban blacklist, including the military-owned airline Aerogaviota.The US cut diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961, and over the following decades imposed a wide range of sanctions on the island nation, just 90 miles south of Florida. Former president Barack. Additional sanctions were introduced this year, as part of the US effort to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela spearheaded by Bolton and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), son of Cuban exiles.The Trump administration has accused Cuba of "occupying" Venezuela, claiming that the Cuban military was helping Maduro stay in power.