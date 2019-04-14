The biggest snowfalls have been reported on higher slopes in the Alps and the Stubai Glacier in Austria's Tirol region has posted the biggest falls with 70cm in the last 48 hours and 105cm (3.5 feet) in the past week. It still has nearly two months of its ski season left being open for snowsports to June 10th, 2019.
Speikboden, a little to the south in Italy's South Tyrol region has posted the second biggest snowfall in the past 24 hours with 35cm (14 inches) of new snow.
Obergurgl reported 30cm (a foot) and Solden and Bormio reported 25cm (10 inches) each since Saturday.
Comment: Spring snow across Europe has also fallen over this past weekend in Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and central Italy.