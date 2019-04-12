© USGS



Kondisi terkini pasca gempa berpotensi tsunami di Banggi Laut, Sulteng.... Semoga Allah menjaga saudara2 kita di sana... 😭😭#PrayForBanggi pic.twitter.com/eWSTj5GswE — Emaknya si Nadia (@dektampu) April 12, 2019



lagi pada mau ngungsi ke bukit. stay safe bang 😭🙏 #Gempa pic.twitter.com/vW1SN2kZP6 — laela (@bluevn22) April 12, 2019



A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia on Friday (April 12), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, triggering a tsunami warning and sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.the USGS said, where a 7.5-magnitude quake-tsunami around the city of Palu killed more than 4,300 people last year.Indonesia's disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities in Morowali district, where residents were advised to move away from the coast.The warning was later lifted by the agency,It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the quake or if there were any casualties.Hapsah Abdul Madjid, who lives in Luwuk city in Banggai district, Central Sulawesi, where the tremor was felt strongly, said people fled to higher ground and the electricity was cut, adding that residents panicked as fears soared over an imminent tsunami.Thousands in Palu were still living in makeshift shelters six months after the late September disaster with at least 170,000 residents of the city and surrounding districts displaced and entire neighbourhoods still in ruins, despite life returning to normal in other areas of thetsunami-struck city.Source: AFP