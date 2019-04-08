© YouTube / ICYMI

Americans rarely understand Parliamentary politics in London for it is not unusual for Trump to meet with the Democrats, Chuck and Nancy, in the White House. In British politics, there is no pretend bipartisanship where there are meetings between the parties. The structural difference in a Parliamentary system is that the ruling party controls everything and the opposition party might as well just go on holiday.Here, the mere fact that Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with the head of the Labour Party is earth-shattering to say the least. It illustrates that May will not compromise for it is very clear that she will not yield to her own people and is attempting to force the EU's demands down everyone's throat.There is absolutely NOTHING to gain from an EU deal. Britain will be the major loser and it will surrender its sovereignty in the process if it does not get out and run as fast as it can. It will be the EU which is the loser - not Britain. They still need the oil from Britain when they have none except from Scandinavia. Britain is the #1 market for German cars. Watch how the German economy collapses into the bottom of the ECM in a very hard landing.This is going to make for an extraordinary interesting WEC in Rome. Our model has been projecting political chaos but even this has scored I believe new record high in political incompetence. PM May was against BREXIT from the outset. She has refused to negotiate a fair deal for Britain and in the process she is dooming her own country.