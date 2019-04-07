TrumpYarmulke
© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Trump Yarmulkes at the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting, Las Vegas.
Trump-branded yarmulkes were spotted at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday, sparking a wave of reaction on Twitter, with some expressing anger at the perceived lack of respect to the religious headpiece.



The yarmulkes were reportedly handed out at the event, and both men and women were seen wearing the skullcaps, which Jewish men wear as a sign of respect to God.

Republican mega-donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson was pictured wearing the branded Jewish headpiece at the conference, which was held at one of his hotels, the Venetian. An image of Adelson donning the yarmulke was shared widely on Twitter, where many remarked that he looked like he had similar hair to the president.




The sight of the Trump-emblazoned religious symbols angered many social media users, who felt it was disrespectful to use religious clothing to promote politics.






This isn't the first time the religious headpiece has been turned into political branding. At the 2016 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention, red 'Trump 2016' yarmulkes were a big hit. The Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders ones didn't sell so well.