Blaze
© Bomberos de Leon / Twitter
A major pipeline explosion in Leon, central Mexico, which was reportedly sparked during illegal fuel extraction, caused a massive blaze on Saturday night.

The Leon Fire Department shared photographs of the huge fire on social media, urging people to stay away from the area.

According to local media reports, people from Providencia and Timoteo were trying to illicitly extract fuel from the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) pipeline when the explosion occurred.

Municipal Police secured the perimeter and the pipeline valve was turned off. Meanwhile, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) turned off the electricity to "avoid a tragedy," Infobae reports, and part of the Timoteo Lozano Boulevard was closed to vehicles.

The nearby CEDIS OXXO company was evacuated as a precaution, and staff reported hearing an explosion before the lights went out. They said the flames were about 15 meters high.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported. "Thanks to the timely citizens' report and the prompt attention and coordination of the emergency services, no people were injured in the explosion," Leon firefighters said.