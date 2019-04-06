Anne Arundel County Police confirmed the police-involved shooting happened in the 100 block of Linwood Avenue around 5:17 a.m.According to police, two officers serving a new Extreme Risk Protective Order (Red Flag Law), a Maryland protective order to remove guns from a household, shot and killed the man listed on that order."Under the law, family, police, mental health professionals can all ask for the protective orders to remove weapons," said Sgt. Jacklyn David, with Anne Arundel County Police.That man was identified as Gary J. Willis of same address.Officials said Willis answered the door while holding a handgun.Willis then placed the gun next to the door.One of the officers tried to take the gun from Willis, but instead Willis fired the gun.The second officer fired a gun, striking Willis. He died at the scene.No police officers were injured and others inside the house were unharmed.Police continue to investigate the shooting. At this time it's not clear who called police to alert them about Willis.Anne Arundel County Police have only had nine "red flag" calls so far.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.