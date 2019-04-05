© Reuters / handout



The Brexit storm clouds appear to have opened over British Lawmakers, as the house of commons had to be canceled for the day, due to water pouring into the chamber through the ceiling.Commons deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle halted proceedings on Thursday afternoon to allow the leak to be looked at. Around 25 minutes later the deputy speaker returned to the House to adjourn the sitting for the rest of the day.The leak drew much amusement on social media with many seeing the incident as a metaphor for the current Brexit debacle. One Twitter user joked that hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg was behind it, "busting pipes to take us closer to a No Deal."Closing proceedings, Hoyle said: "Goodnight everyone."It's understood that the torrential leak started in the roof above the press gallery canteen, on the floor above the chamber.Members of the press were removed from the gallery, as water was seen cascading down concrete walls and through light fittings at the back of the chamber.