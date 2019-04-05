© Facebook / ICPC News

Russian computer whizzes continued their mind-blowing seven-year winning streak at the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), after a team from the Moscow State University successfully defended their title.The three-man Russian squad aced ten out of 11 problems during the finals in Porto, Portugal, beating a team from the MIT, which came second.The triumphant students, Mikhail Ipatov, Vladislav Makeyev and Grigory Reznikov, were all defending champions as last year they also reigned supreme when the contest was held Beijing. This time they beat their opponents in a tough competition among 135 teams from all over the world.The winners had to write a number of different programs, ranging from studying DNA to controlling robots. Among the problems they were the first to solve was a task to compose a pattern that would help golfers to track incompetent players who stall the game. Another task was to create a program which would "direct" the rainwater to the vineyards of Portugal's picturesque Douro Valley.