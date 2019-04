© AFP PHOTO / JAXA



The Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 has launched an explosive device at the asteroid it is exploring, aiming to create an artificial crater and take a look inside.The Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that Hayabusa2 "has carried out operations to separate the SCI (Small Carry-on Impactor)" in a statement on its website. The probe then moved out of the blast zone, ducking behind the other side of the same asteroid - Ryugu, or 'Dragon Palace,' located almost 300 million kilometers from Earth.a.It's not the first time that Hayabusa2 has "attacked" Ryugu during its nine months at the asteroid. In February, it shot a smaller "bullet" at its surface to grab bits of broken-off matter and study them for signs of organic molecules that could have been a precursor of life on Earth. It has also landed two tiny rovers on the asteroid and is scheduled to land two more.