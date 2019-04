© Rawpixel.com / Pexels

Scientists at the Mayo Clinic have seen 'highly significant and dramatic' results from anti-aging drugs trials on both mice and humans. The studies were so successful, in fact, the drugs may be on the market in the next two years.In human trials on patients with the debilitating condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in which the lungs become scarred, greatly restricting breathing, researchers reported "highly significant and dramatic" results.Patients who typically never see any improvement in their condition, were able to move faster and further than before after just nine doses over the course of three months."Most people don't want to live to 130 and feel like they're 130 but they wouldn't mind living to 90 or 100 and feel like they're 60," Dr James Kirkland, a clinical geriatrician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota told The Telegraph. "And now that can actually be achieved in animals."Zombie cells, though alive, are dysfunctional cells that can clog up the body's systems, leading to inflammation and the release of harmful chemicals in critical areas of the body, such as lesions in heart-attack patients, bones of those with osteoporosis and joints of people living with arthritis."You tend to find older individuals who are completely healthy and are playing 18 rounds of golf a day, or they've got three, five or ten different conditions," Dr Kirkland explained.