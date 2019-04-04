nearly four feet) in the past 48 hours,

"With over a metre of fresh snow at 2700 meters, and 40-80cm in the valley, due to the strong avalanche danger (Grade 4 of 5) the lifts and the slopes will only open partially today."

and increased its already deepest base in the world stat from 5.3 to 5.7 metres.

Up to 60 cm fresh snow in Puy Saint Vincent (France, hautes-Alpes) 1700m ASL this morning, Apr 4th. Report: Aurelien Monperrus pic.twitter.com/5Vj52JzC2E — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 4, 2019



😮 Les voitures disparaissent littéralement sous la neige dans les Alpes suisses ! Photo prise à Göschenen à 1100 mètres. ❄️ (© Christian Hunkeler) pic.twitter.com/E9SzW2Ub8F — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) April 4, 2019



80 cm of fresh snow at Refuge du Chatelleret (2232 m), Écrins, SE France this morning, April 4. Photo: Charles Romero / @Meteo-alpes pic.twitter.com/h1mJNPpMKR — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 4, 2019



About 40 cm of fresh snow at Chablais à Bellevaux (74), France at 1000-1200 m today, April 4. Report: Antoine Berger / @MeteoAlpes pic.twitter.com/89OBwJhUND — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 4, 2019



Over 40 cm of fresh snow in Puy-Saint-Vincent (05), SE France at 1600 m today, April 3. Report: @Meteoexpress pic.twitter.com/0y8TqXxulH — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 3, 2019



50cm fresh snowing Massif du Jurz, Jura (1200 m ASL), France this morning, Apr 4th. Report via @Météo Franc-comtoise pic.twitter.com/lX5rEz0pmL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 4, 2019



Huge snowfalls forecast for the Alps and Dolomites over the latter half of this week are starting to mount up.Italy's Monterosa region (pictured top this morning), France's Auron (pictured below) and Switzerland's Bellwald have all reported a metre of fresh snow.As a result of all the snow the avalanche danger for off-piste skiers has risen to very high (level 4 on the scale to 5) in many areas and some resorts are closed or only partially open at present whilst access is dug out and slopes made safe.Gressoney in the Monterosa region along with La Grave in France, which reports 70cm of fresh snow yesterday, are among areas currently closed whilst made safe. A Statement from Monterosa said,Many other ski areas have had at least 30cm (a foot) of snow with a sizable number including Andermatt, Cervinia, Les 2 Alpes, Serre Chevalier and Verbier reporting 60cm (two feet) or more in the past 24 hours.Engelberg in Switzerland has reported 40cm of fresh snow so farIt is unusual for the deepest base to keep continuing into April, usually it is starting to diminish due to spring thawing by then.