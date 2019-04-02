will allow India to "easily" unveil the electronic warfare capabilities of potential adversaries, thus giving it an edge over Pakistan and China, a military analyst told RT.Mikhail Khodarenok, military analyst and retired colonel in the Russian missile defense forces, told RT.The EMISAT satellite, which was delivered to orbit by the Indian-made PSLV C-45 on Monday, is a counterpart of the American Lacrosse/Onyx spy satellite. Radar imaging reconnaissance satellites like theseKhodarenok explained.India will now be able to "easily" obtain extensive information on the radio electronic capabilities of its rivals, the analyst said. Such intelligence is of prime importance, especially in case of military action, meaning that "the launch of this satellite gives New Delhi a significant advantage over its neighbors in China and Pakistan."The launch of the EMISAT came less than a week after India performed a test of an anti-satellite missile. Next on the agenda for India would likely be putting early warning satellites into orbit, Khodarenok believes.