The son of Alex Younger, the head of MI6, has died in an accident on a private estate in Scotland.The Edinburgh University student is the son of Mr Younger, who has served as Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service since 2014, and his wife Sarah Hopkins.His family issued a photograph of the student, apparently taken in 2017 on an overseas motorcycle trip.A spokesman added that the family wished "privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son".Before going to Edinburgh, Mr Younger attended Dulwich College, reputedly Britain's most expensive school, where former pupils are called Old Alleynians, after the founder, Edward Alleyn, an Elizabethan actor. He played rugby for the South London school's first XV.The Old Alleynians Association said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Sam Younger (OA 2006 - 2015). Sam died in a car accident in Scotland in the early hours of Saturday morning."A selfless, big hearted, fun loving and committed Alleynian, and Old Alleynian, we offer heartfelt condolences to Sam's family and friends."His father is a career British intelligence officer who served in the Middle East and Afghanistan before taking on the role of "C".Kieran Oberman, senior political philosophy lecturer at Edinburgh University, and Sam's personal tutor, said: "Sam was a lovely student, always warm and friendly. He seemed confident and excited about the future. We are devastated by the tragic news of his death and our thoughts are with his family and friends."