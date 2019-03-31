© Reuters / Amir Cohen



Using fun pop culture references to address what's happening in Gaza is like acting like this isn't real life.



Stop doing these tweets.



- Kyle Berger (@kberger16) 29 марта 2019 г.

The IDF took to Twitter to jokingly explain why Palestinian "riots" in Gaza are not "protests" and justify the military response to it. The trolling session didn't go so well, however, and the IDF got a taste of its own medicine.The bizarre thread was posted on the IDF Twitter account on Friday, describing in tongue-in-cheek fashion why Palestinian protests shouldn't be described as "peaceful" and perceived as "violent riots" instead. Some tweets were tech-savvy.Others were generally funny:And at least one was borderline creepy.The thread was met with quite a mixed reaction by the twitterati, as many flocked to the IDF page to show that two can play that game. The replies mimicked the IDF's style, while berating the activities of the Israeli military instead.Others took on the Israeli state as a whole.Some drew not the most flattering comparisons.And criticized the poor taste of the IDF trolling spree.Other users, however, showed support towards the Israeli military, while using the very same tweeting style.