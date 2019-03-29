It was evident that Schiff was not giving up. On Thursday, Schiff opened the hearing with "Putin's Playbook: The Kremlin's Use of Oligarchs, Money and Intelligence in 2016 and Beyond." What happened next put Schiff on the defensive, as his Republican colleagues laid out the case against him.
Rep. Mike Conaway, R-TX, opened the hearing with a letter demanding Schiff to resign immediately as the committee chairman.
"We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee," said Conaway. Conaway cited Schiff's persistence in perpetuating the collusion narrative despite Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings.
The letter was signed by all nine Republican members of the committee.
Schiff immediately responded with the same collusion conspiracy narrative. Moreover, Schiff once again cited now disproven claims that the Trump campaign willingly worked with the Russians to help Trump win.
President Trump called for Schiff to resign Thursday on twitter, "Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!"
Jennie Taer is a writer and research assistant at SaraACarter.com . University of Arizona Alumn.
Comment: Delusional Schiff not backing off. Zerohedge reports: