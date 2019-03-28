© AFP / Arun Sankar

India's high-end missile has shot down a satellite as part of a "highly complex" test launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"Some time ago, our scientists shot down a live satellite 300 kilometers away in space, in low-earth orbit," Modi said in a televised address. The test was conducted as part of a "highly complex" Mission Shakti, "which was completed in three minutes.""India has made an unprecedented achievement today," Modi reiterated, adding, "India registered its name as a space power."Anticipating fears of turning space into warfighting domain and igniting a race between rival powers,India's technological advances are not to be underestimated, Russian military analyst Mikhail Khodarenok told RT, saying that hitting a satellite at 300km was "quite a result."While militaries of major world powers rely heavily on anti-satellite weapons, they are also keen to take measures to protect their own satellites in orbit. Destroying enemy space assets might spark chaos "either in peacetime or during hostilities," the expert explained., Khodarenok said.He singled out three countries that have made significant advances in this field. The US is hastily working on the Х-37В spacecraft, which could be used as "an anti-satellite fighter" in future, he said. Russia is developing its A-235 'Nudol' anti-ballistic missile system as well as the S-500 missiles capable of waging anti-satellite warfare, and China has a top-secret program to design weapons with similar applications."Dependence on space [technology] is very high today," he noted, adding that bringing warfare into orbit "is inevitable."