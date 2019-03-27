© Unknown

"I am expecting more movements of goods, infrastructure development from the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation slated for April in Beijing, as well as stronger interconnection between Africa and the rest of the world,"

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will complement the growth of Africa's continental free trade and link Africa's huge market to the rest of the world, a Djibouti official said Monday.On the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zone Authority, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, said:are helping the East African country promote trade in Africa as well as distribution across the East African region, said Hadi.The authority has recorded 41 billion U.S. dollars in exports and imports through Djibouti ports, which can't be achieved without developing proper infrastructures, such as seaports and railway connections, said the chairman.Proper infrastructure will help trade across the African continent flourish, asHadi added.Hadi also said the accusations against China made by Western countries about letting some African countries fall into a debt trap due to cooperation on the BRI are "complete nonsense," as benefits generated from infrastructure construction will far exceed the investment.About 1,500 participants, including Africa's top CEOs, international investors, experts and high-level policymakers, are meeting at the two-day forum to discuss major topics and key challenges concerning Africa's private sector.