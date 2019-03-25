© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

An Austrian court has sentenced a dog owner to six months in prison after her Rottweiler mauled a toddler who died of his injuries weeks later.Public broadcaster ORF reported Monday that the Vienna regional court convicted the 49-year-old defendant of serious negligent homicide.Authorities determined the woman, who wasn't identified, was intoxicated during the attack. She testified she'd had "at most half a liter (17 ounces) of Prosecco."The Rottweiler, which wasn't wearing a muzzle as required, attacked a 17-month-old boy walking with his grandparents, biting him on the head.The court also gave the woman a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered her to pay 65,000 euros ($73,613) damages to the boy's family.The dog was taken to an animal shelterSource: AP