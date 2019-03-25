Through a coordinated denial of service attack, gun owners around the world and classical liberals submitted numerous bogus online registrations to overwhelm the system.
gun control, websites being blocked, or people being arrested for simple possession of a video. Others are directly reporting that the Prime Minister is a thief.
Recognising how personal this item is to you, please be assured that we will take every precaution to ensure that your firearm(s) are handled in the appropriate manner.How are they going to handle these firearms? The same way they did in Australia. They're going to confiscate them and destroy them. Don't look for the NZ Police to cradle the guns with white gloves and place them on feather filled laced pillows.
The attacks on the web site are a public act of civil disobedience by gun owners, most of whom in the United States judging by the entries above.
This can be viewed as small victory in the wider war by those who believe in the natural right to self-defense. No doubt bigger battles lies ahead. But in an interconnected world, people half a planet away are attempting to stand by 250,000 beleaguered Kiwi firearms owners who are being blamed for the actions of one crazed person.
Comment: No doubt the recent massacre in New Zealand is being used for all manor of political agendas - including, as with this story, disarming citizens.