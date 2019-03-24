© Getty Images / Reinier Snijders

Two deadly crashes involving Boeing's newest airplane in less than six months puts in jeopardy not only the credibility of the manufacturer, but also new technologies actively being pushed by the world's top tech firms.All Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes operated by global carriers were grounded earlier this month after an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed shortly after take-off, taking a steep nosedive not far from Nairobi.The fatal accident which claimed 157 lives followed a similar crash in Indonesia, which killed all 189 people on board in October.The two crashes appear to have something in common. The crews of both aircraft reportedly struggled with the MAX 8 autopilot system which pointed the nose of the airplane down before the crash.The implications of the deadly incidents are much bigger than aviation itself, according to Alessandro Bruno, an independent international affairs and aerospace industry analyst.A recall of Boeing's flagship planes, lawsuits from global air carriers and a fall in the manufacturer's market value may undoubtedly result in the firm lagging behind Airbus, its key rival, according to Vladimir Rojankovski, an expert at the International Financial Center in Moscow."I think if this scandal is not 'extinguished' in time, it will trigger deep concerns over the entire sector of artificial intelligence and its credibility," the analyst said in an interview with RT.He stressed that the burning desire of tech giants to get rid of the need for human labor, and thus salaries, may shatter confidence in the maturity of AI and its development."Americans should know this, because when they landed on the Moon, the computers failed, so they had to land manually," Bruno said."Imagine if the computers were controlled by the same system that is controlling 737 MAX 8, they would have crashed on the Moon."