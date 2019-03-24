© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A 1-year-old boy was killed and his grandmother was injured Friday morning after being attacked by two dogs in southeast Fresno, Fresno police reported.Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to a home in the 5900 block of East Kaviland Avenue where they found the child suffering from dog bites, Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said. The officers performed CPR and the child was then taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Officers learned the child wandered out the front door into the front yard where he was attacked by two Rottweilers. Other children in the home alerted the boy's grandmother that he was outside, and she rushed after him. When she saw the dogs biting the boy, she tried to get the dogs off of him and was also attacked, Hudson said.The boy's grandfather was finally able to get the dogs off the boy and his grandmother. The dogs then fled, Hudson said.Officers searched the neighborhood and found the two dogs a few blocks away. The dogs are being held by the Central California SPCA.The SPCA confirmed Friday afternoon the owners of the dogs were found, and they relinquished the animals. An SPCA spokesman said the dogs were scheduled to be euthanized later Friday.