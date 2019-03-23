Slaying widely-held nutritional myths Figuring out what the hell is causing an accelerated increase in nearly all health problems worldwide over the past century, the last 40 years in particular, and determine how best to turn those trends "180 degrees."

What's the theory?

But it starts to sound a lot less preposterous when you think of it like this...

The increase in vitamin A consumption, however, is much more compelling. Right in line with the dramatic rise in illness was a dramatic rise in vitamin A consumption.

Right around 1980 the U.S. started pumping supplemental vitamin A into milk, breakfast cereal, infant formula, margarine, and other foods. Other nations followed suit.

The use of vitamin A-loaded multivitamins absolutely skyrocketed (over 50% of U.S. citizens take a vitamin A-laden multivitamin daily).

The skin cancer scare started, and everyone began lathering themselves with sunscreen-rich in vitamin A palmitate.

Acne creams chock full of vitamin A (I used to use prescription Retin-A) were squirted on every pimpled face, later followed by the notorious vitamin A-based Accutane.

Okay, I think we can all agree that the consumption of vitamin A has gone way up over the past 40 years. Now, why the hell is that a bad thing?

Does it not make some intuitive sense that whatever is causing these diseases; it just has to be something pervasive, yet subtle, in our environment? Something that is so obvious that it's being ignored and overlooked. Something so little and almost trivial, that it's never too much of a suspect. Something that is right under our noses. Something we've been told, and we assume, is good for us. Yet, it's something that can have a profound, and devastating effect on the human body.



Additionally, once you understand that the root cause of the autoimmune diseases, and many of the mental health disorders, is a poisoning, you'll understand why all the various drugs are utterly useless. Or maybe this vitamin A subclinical toxicity is not obvious? After all, this is a very subtle and tricky situation that develops slowly over a long period. It's more or less documented to be hugely unlikely to happen on as wide a scale as it is. But it is happening, just with mostly small or subclinical amounts of this potential toxin accumulating in the wrong places in the human body.



Just to be clear here, this is not at all classic hypervitaminosis A. No, it's far worse because the saturation levels are higher. I think it's insidious Vitaminosis A. This is a very slow build up to near saturation and thereafter remaining in a state of chronic subtle overflow of what now becomes a toxin. This process is so well documented and clinically proven, that I think we can consider it to be an absolute fact. Earlier on I asked what could possibly cause the head to toe self-destruction of the human body that we see with the autoimmune diseases. Now we know; it's actually a well-proven, and well-documented fact too. It's retinoic acid.

How could a "vitamin" be causing all of this?

Enough of that. Suffice it to say that there's a LOT more to the vitamin A story.

"However, even with all this evidence, I'm not asking you to simply believe that this theory is correct. I'm only asking you to believe that it is quite possible for it to be correct. Whether it is correct or not is still an open question. The responsible answer to that question is that we really don't know just yet. The great part of this investigation is that you now have an opportunity to help prove it one way or the other. We need more evidence, and a lot more results to prove it correct or not. The quickest way to get that evidence is for more people to apply this simple little diet experiment and report their results. I wish I could say the results will be fast and easy, but they will not be. This process will take time. I expect somewhere around three to twelve months, or longer for most adults. Therefore, we need to be both patient and diligent. Additionally, we need to be very careful not to jump to conclusions. This is serious business, deadly serious business. Please don't report false results. Don't report wishful thinking. I'd view doing so to be completely amoral and regarded as fraudulent. Also, please report all results. Both failures and successes need to be reported. For eczema, psoriasis, lupus, and most other autoimmune diseases, please post both before and after pictures."

So what should you do with this information?

Note, a diet of beef and water only contains no vitamin A. Coincidence? Decide for yourself.