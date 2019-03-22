© Government of Paraguay



Paraguay river levels increase

Heavy rain and flooding have affected thousands of people in Paraguay since 15 March, 2019. The worst affected areas are in the departments of Presidente Hayes, Concepción and Guairá.The country's emergency agency, Secretaría de Emergencia Nacional (SEN), said that the government had assisted around 3,800 families.Elsewhere, flooding has cut off some communities (around 1,100 families) in Concepción after the Aquidabán River broke its banks. Among the worst hit areas in the department are Paso Barreto, San Carlos del Apa and Sargento José Félix López. Relief supplies are being airlifted to the affected communities.In Mauricio José Troche, a district in the Guairá department, the Tebicuary river overflowed from around 17 March, affecting around 2,000 families.Severe weather warnings including further heavy rain have been issued for Presidente Hayes, Boquerón, Alto Paraguay, Concepción, Amambay and San Pedro departments by Paraguay's meteorological agency, Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología (DMH).SEN also warned that the recent heavy rain had increased levels of the Paraguay River, which would remain high for some time in the future.