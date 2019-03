You may have heard that NASA announced over the weekend at a conference that a large meteor exploded in the upper atmosphere over the Bering Sea on December 18th, 2018, which had gone unnoticed due to the location of entry. Quick to capitalize on that story, CNN rushed to report it , and like the meteor, bombed in the process.Here's the headline:And here is the text of the report, note the highlight:Umm, riiight. I didn't even have to look it up to know that the Hiroshima bomb (Little Boy) had a 15 kiloton yield, but it's right there in Wikipedia had the author bothered to check facts first.Let's see, ameteor explosion in the atmosphere, vs. theHiroshima bomb.For the math challenged, like CNN writer AJ Willingham here's how that works out:15 kilotons/4.2kilotons = 3.57 times SMALLER than the Hiroshima Bomb.Yet somehow, CNN thinks the meteor was 10 times stronger, or with a yield of 15 kilotons x 10=. Nope, not no way, not no how.CNN > FAIL.Meanwhile, here's a photo of the event, notice the tiny orange blip in the clouds inside the box:h/t to Dave HeiderCorrection: This story has been