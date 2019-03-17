© Reuters



Four people were killed and 10 injured in Pakistan on Sunday when a bomb went off on a train track in the resource-rich province of Baluchistan, where separatist rebels have been fighting the security forces for years.The blast derailed six carriages of the Jaffar Express train, which was travelling from the northwestern city of Peshawar to the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta.No casualties were reported in the earlier blast, said another police officer.Previously in 2016, a similar attack on the same train also killed four people.Baluchistan is an important part of transport and energy projects that form part of China's Belt and Road initiative, which has brought $57 billion of investment to Pakistan.Violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has fuelled concern about security for the investment, in particular an energy link planned to run from western China to Pakistan's southern port of Gwadar.Earlier in January, four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers were killed in action against local militants. Barely a week later, a suicide bomber managed to kill seven people in an attack on a police truck.