Police had to shoot what they say was a "highly aggressive" bull after it got loose in New Jersey and attacked its owner.The bull was recorded on police dashboard camera in Sparta, New Jersey, after cops say they receivedThe owner got out of her car and was trying to coax the animal with food but the bull opted to mount her car.As they tried to get the bull under control and approached the farm, the close encounter took a scary turn and the bull turned on the owner."The bull ... started attacking her. She was screaming that the bull needs to be shot," Lamon said.Police said they had no choice but to put the bull down.