Bull Mounts Car

Bull mounts car
Police had to shoot what they say was a "highly aggressive" bull after it got loose in New Jersey and attacked its owner.

The bull was recorded on police dashboard camera in Sparta, New Jersey, after cops say they received multiple calls about the animal loose on the streets that was attacking cars.

The owner got out of her car and was trying to coax the animal with food but the bull opted to mount her car.

"The owner said the bull had been acting in an aggressive manner and recently attacked her husband," Lt. John Lamon of the Sparta Police Department told Inside Edition.


As they tried to get the bull under control and approached the farm, the close encounter took a scary turn and the bull turned on the owner.

"The bull ... started attacking her. She was screaming that the bull needs to be shot," Lamon said.

Police said they had no choice but to put the bull down. The owner suffered cuts and bruises, and needed stitches on her head.