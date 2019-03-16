An Arkansas woman said she was dragged behind a house and attacked by a pack of dogs while out walking. A passerby captured video.Miesha Bryant said she couldn't believe there was a woman under the pack of dogs when she was driving down Country Road 323. "As I got closer, I seen that it was a human leg," Bryant said.Bryant said she started honking her horn, hollered and tried everything to scare off the dogs."Once I started stomping that's when some of them backed away. That's when I got out of the car and was like go on, go on," she said.CBS affiliate WREG reported that the victim's mother, Lisa Ennis, saidThe attack happened as Ennis' daughter was walking home on Friday afternoon. She said she was surrounded by about 10 dogs that dragged her behind a house, ripping off some of her clothes in the process."The first dog jumped up and it got me on the arm, and then they all just flocked," she said.The victim said no one was around as the attack first happened."I think I made it up one or two more times to get to my phone, and they kept dragging me back behind the trailer so they could eat me. I mean, they were literally eating me alive," she said.Ennis' daughter said a woman driving by, later identified as Bryant, happened to hear her screams and was able to scare the animals away."I was in shock, I was in shock. I couldn't believe it," said Ennis of her daughter's injuries.The St. Francis County Sheriff's Office said deputies spoke with the dogs' owners, but said there's nothing they can do about it since it is not illegal in the county to have unleashed dogs.St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes told WREG deputies know about the video."I think the challenge is to determine which dogs did this and who are the owners of those dogs," he said.He said if they can track down the dogs, the owners will face a citation for letting vicious dogs run stray and up to a $500 fine."St. Francis County has no animal control, so no, we would not confiscate the dogs," he added. "I think, you know, we are certainly open to looking at new regulations maybe we can put in place."Hughes said if the owner gets a citation, a judge will decide on the dogs' fate.