Society's Child
Opium poppy growth to become legal in Russia to counter possible Western sanctions
RT
Thu, 14 Mar 2019 11:41 UTC
At the moment growth of opium poppies is completely illegal in Russia, which means that Russian medicine producers have to import materials to produce opioid painkillers. The bill, which passed its first reading in the Russian parliament on Thursday, wants to cover this potential vulnerability by making poppy growth a state monopoly.
According to the sponsors of the bill, there are 13 opioid drugs produced domestically in Russia. Each year when they import some 400kg of precursors for production, they have to turn to one of ten large foreign firms - nine of which are based in countries that have a record of supporting anti-Russian economic sanctions. The country needs to insulate its producer from a possible cut-off from suppliers by creating a domestic source of opioid precursors, the justification states.
After the bill, which was penned by the government, is signed into law, Russia would create a secure chain of supply of opioid plants needed for pharmaceutics and research purposes, with production amounts determined by domestic demand, officials say.
Russia has strict laws against recreational drugs, which some people say are unnecessarily restrictive on legal use of substances that can be also abused. There have been quite a few high-profile stories about patients with terminal cancer or similarly painful diseases being unable to get effective painkillers because of the rules. A new law on palliative medicine, which is aimed at changing the situation with painkillers for the better, came into force in Russia last week.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Child cancer clinic in Russia accused of infecting over 100 patients with Hepatitis C
- Report: Mueller may be wrapping up, As "Pitbull" Weissmann to step down
- More Bibi bluster: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah cell exposed in Syria 'just tip of iceberg'
- Telegram gains 3 million new users in 24 hours during Facebook outage
- Opium poppy growth to become legal in Russia to counter possible Western sanctions
- Horseshoe crab throws theory of arachnid evolution into disarray
- Controversial chef/host Pete Evans urges fans to ask questions, sharing anti-vax podcast
- More research shows that sound waves could carry mass
- Why so many babies are getting their tongues clipped
- Inquriy reveals MI5 did not tell police of pedophile UK MP Peter Morrsion's "penchant for small boys"
- Governments worldwide ground Boeing 737 MAX, mystery "new data" emerges: What do we know so far?
- 'Killer inflation' & the soaring cost of services
- WSJ conjures specter of nuclear war, says we need 'second strike' against Moscow for RT's Skripal reporting
- Russian UN rep in Geneva: 'Truth about White Helmets is gradually emerging'
- Pakistan tests new 'smart missiles' amid tensions with India
- George Galloway: Theresa May's done & dusted - she should already be gone
- Activists occupy Sarah Lawrence College, demand it punish conservative professor for expressing his views
- Neurofeedback - keeping you in the zone
- Study shows migrants use close to twice the welfare benefits as native-born Americans
- Brazil school shooting: eight people killed, including five students
- Report: Mueller may be wrapping up, As "Pitbull" Weissmann to step down
- More Bibi bluster: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah cell exposed in Syria 'just tip of iceberg'
- Inquriy reveals MI5 did not tell police of pedophile UK MP Peter Morrsion's "penchant for small boys"
- Governments worldwide ground Boeing 737 MAX, mystery "new data" emerges: What do we know so far?
- WSJ conjures specter of nuclear war, says we need 'second strike' against Moscow for RT's Skripal reporting
- Russian UN rep in Geneva: 'Truth about White Helmets is gradually emerging'
- Pakistan tests new 'smart missiles' amid tensions with India
- George Galloway: Theresa May's done & dusted - she should already be gone
- Twitter suspends Daily Caller's Chuck Ross after Trump retweets his 'Dark Money' article
- John Bolton threatens companies shipping Venezuelan oil to Cuba
- Venezuela: Claims of hospital deaths during power outage are false
- Brussels didn't blink: Walls closing in on Britain as Brexit mayhem escalates
- Best of the Web: British parliament nullifies Brexit referendum result by voting for UK to remain in EU
- SOTT Focus: Anti-Semitism Pandemic!
- "Blatant extortion": Schroeder slams US threat to withhold sharing intel with Germany over 5G deal with China
- #PropagandaWatch - Shoving 'climate grief' down our throats
- Dutifully on cue, the media is complicit in manufacturing consent for Venezuela regime change
- US regime change plan hatched 8 years ago proposed Venezuelan power blackouts as creating 'watershed events' and 'galvanizing public unrest'
- Bolsonaro connections to arrested suspects in murder of rights activist a coincidence, say police
- European Parliament bows to US masters, seeks hostile relations with Russia
- Telegram gains 3 million new users in 24 hours during Facebook outage
- Opium poppy growth to become legal in Russia to counter possible Western sanctions
- 'Killer inflation' & the soaring cost of services
- Activists occupy Sarah Lawrence College, demand it punish conservative professor for expressing his views
- Study shows migrants use close to twice the welfare benefits as native-born Americans
- Brazil school shooting: eight people killed, including five students
- While you were sleeping: Courts are systematically abolishing all immigration enforcement
- Hypocrisy, privilege and bribes: Celebrities involved in college admissions deception
- Best of the Web: Boeing is screwed: EU and India follow China's lead in banning 737 Max planes from their airspace - UPDATE: Trump grounds all US 737 Max aircraft
- US pilots reported major problem with Boeing 737 MAX late last year: Sudden downward pitching
- Cardinal George Pell sentenced to 6 years in prison for child sex abuse
- High school shooting in Brazil: Two young men kill students and employees
- Former Georgia jail guard arrested on rape charges after victim fights back
- Video released of Israeli troops laughing while slapping bound Palestinian father and son
- Finland's government collapses under strain of socialized healthcare
- British vegan hippie falls to her death after fasting for days, hiking naked up volcano in Guatemala
- See ya: Indonesia's Lion Air planning Airbus order switch after second Boeing 737 Max crash in 5 months
- Lies, more lies, and STEM statistics
- More global carriers are grounding Boeing's newest 737 after another deadly crash - UPDATE: Boeing to roll out "software upgrade"
- The growing MSM irrelevancy: Joe Rogan is the Walter Cronkite of Our Era
- New research suggests Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar lived near a US base in Afghanistan
- 2,700-year-old giant solar storm detected in Greenland ice
- It's the Flintstones! Archaeologists find 60,000-year-old Neanderthal workshop with 17,000 flint objects
- The French genocide that has been air-brushed from history
- The last king of Xinjiang: How Bertram Sheldrake went from condiment heir to Muslim monarch
- Beads found in Nordic grave reveal trade connections with Egypt 3,400 years ago
- 15th century massacre of children in Peru may have been sacrifice to stop bad weather
- The myth of the 'Savage Indian' persists
- Ancient Chinese tomb found to hold fabled 'elixir of immortality'
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Horseshoe crab throws theory of arachnid evolution into disarray
- More research shows that sound waves could carry mass
- Wind turbines: Neither clean nor green, they provide ZERO global energy
- Scientists attempting to revive woolly mammoths look for alternate methods
- Another shoddy review of Behe's new book on the limits of Darwinian evolution shows the limits of the Darwinian intellect
- Tiny insect uses plant stems to communicate
- Best of the Web: Scientists see how bone marrow treatment for cancer can also benefit individuals with symptoms of schizophrenia
- Dust ring discovered in Mercury's orbit
- Blood holds key to liver regeneration says new study
- Researchers 'surprised' to find viruses evolve by... devolving!
- Science slander: Scientists link Behe's 'Darwin Devolves' to measles, catastrophic climate change
- Volcano in Iceland Is one of the largest sources of volcanic CO2, 'rarely included in calculations'
- Researchers solve mystery of Antarctica's emerald icebergs
- NASA transforms a Hubble photo into a stunningly eerie musical composition
- Darwin Devolves by Michael Behe: Another Huge Advance Against Darwinism and for Intelligent Design
- Russia's state of the art Zircon hypersonic missile challenges US naval dominance
- 'It's hard to argue with Elon': Roscosmos chief agrees with Musk's assessment of Russia's rocket industry
- "Wireless" brain communication discovered by neurologists
- Every animal pulled from the deepest part of the ocean had plastic in its gut
- Researchers turn liquid metal into a plasma
- Historic blizzard blasts 100mph winds across central US
- Storm Gareth causes travel disruption in UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain
- Mozambique issues red alert over approaching tropical cyclone Idai
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The world we live in
- 'Historic-sized' avalanche hits Conundrum Valley southwest of Aspen, Colorado
- 3 climbers killed due to avalanche on Ben Nevis in Scotland
- Near-perfect snow devil touches down in Quebec
- Brazil - Heavy rainfall in São Paulo causes deadly floods and landslides
- Malawi and Mozambique - Death toll rises after widespread flooding, 37 reported so far
- Popocatepetl Volcano erupts and lights up night sky in Mexico
- Video shows man narrowly misses roof collapse due to high winds in London
- Deadly storm 'Eberhard' sparks travel chaos in Germany
- Is lower latitude aurora evidence of an upcoming Ice Age?
- Shiveluch Volcano in Russia's Kamchatka territory throws ash 3 miles high
- Colorado snow totals: Monthly tallies for ski resorts, major cities since the start of February - 200 inches in places
- 30 killed by floods and landslides since January in Bolivia
- 10 reported tornadoes hit Arkansas, Louisiana as severe storms continue to sweep across country
- Man injured by dogs dies shortly afterwards in Lubbock, Texas
- Over 302 avalanches recorded in Colorado since Feb. 27 - many of them are 'just huge,' experts say
- 6.2-magnitude quake hits 260 km SE of Lambasa, Fiji
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Child cancer clinic in Russia accused of infecting over 100 patients with Hepatitis C
- Controversial chef/host Pete Evans urges fans to ask questions, sharing anti-vax podcast
- Why so many babies are getting their tongues clipped
- Why herd immunity is a hoax
- Hit the lights, it's time for a nap!
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Are We Born to Run... Barefoot?
- The Impact of Vaccines on Mortality Decline Since 1900—According to Published Science
- Vegan agenda: Mayor DiBlasio pushes Meatless Mondays on New York City schools
- 'No vaccine, no school', says Italian health minister
- Dark chocolate is now a health food. Here's how that happened.
- WHO issues dire warning about "inevitable" global flu pandemic
- What is driving disease outbreaks - Failure to vaccinate or vaccine failure?
- Have We Had Enough of Daylight Saving Time Yet?
- New insights question fiber's role as an unconditional requirement on low carb diets
- SOTT Focus: The 'Keto Crotch' Phenomenon Illustrates How to Circulate Lies in the 'Free Press'
- What happens to the human body when it goes into ketosis?
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons takes a stand against mandatory vaccination
- Dr. Fauci, it's not nice to fool Congress about vaccine reactions
- Cold, hard facts: Death from measles or death from measles vaccine?
- A single dose of psilocybin enhances creative thinking and empathy up to seven days after use, study finds
- Neurofeedback - keeping you in the zone
- Oxford researcher believes there are seven moral rules that unite humanity
- SOTT Focus: Why Darwinism Is Wrong, Dead Wrong - Part 1: Intelligent Design and Information
- Trying to forget uses more brain power than remembering
- Didn't read the article before commenting? Science says it really shows
- Best of the Web: Moral Zealotry and the Seductive Nature of Evil
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: First Sight: Why Psi Is the Root of Consciousness
- Breathtaking: The benefits of conscious breathing
- Life after death: Hospice doctor studies the vivid dreams and visions of dying people that suggest comfort being given from the other side
- Self-care is not an indulgence. It's a discipline.
- Connection is a core human need, but we are terrible at it
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- New edition of Harry Potter series to include sections on World History so millennials will actually know something useful
- The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
- Russian granny walks 90 miles a week to deliver mail to village
- True progressivism knows the truth: 'We're the last possible hope for mankind'
- Georgia woman wins $10K for actually reading the fine print in her insurance policy
- Upcoming Eurovision song contest overshadows Israeli war crimes
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
I bet he drops the soap a lot while in the Big House.
Who needs the actual "real world" when MSM can simply create the so called "reality" they peddle to the masses out of thin air? Imagine for a...
+1 Not to worry, the coming global superstorms promise to provide the missing extra wind for those wind turbines to make a profit.... though other...
The Amazon example... .as the Walmart example was a forerunner.... Amazon is losing money on their govt encouraged scheme to out the 'bricks and...
But what to do next? Stay the course means more Euroskeptics win in the next upcoming elections... that isn't what the EU handlers want is it? It...