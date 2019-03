© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament has approved two bills, which are meant to fight harmful misinformation and insulting publications online.The two pieces of legislation, which earlier went in tandem through the lower chamber,The General Prosecutor, or one of its deputies, will be able to demand removal of such content from the publisher. If the request is ignored, Russian telecom regulator RKN would be ordered to block public access to it.The bill also stipulates fines for deliberately publishing harmful misinformation measuring from as low as $460 to as much as $23,000 depending on who is fined and how much harm they managed to inflict.Critics expressed concern that such a law could be abused to stifle legitimate criticism of officials in Russia. With the bill slated to be signed into law soon, Russians will be able to see over the coming months if such fears are justified.