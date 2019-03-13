1. Preparing for shock

there were no critical defections in the Armed Forces

2. Embargo and sanctions: weapons of mass destruction

3. The modality of the cybernetic coup and crime against humanity

A crime against humanity seen in the light of the Rome Statute and international law

4. It is not an end in itself: conditions for irregular warfare

5. Characteristics of the aggression

either you must have access from the outside or you must have internal complicity to modify the processes.

6. Slow down recovery trends

7. The country's conscience (remember 2002-2003) and the pulse of intervention

The violence was defeated as in 2002-2003, that landscape that marks our contemporary history

today

which John Bolton is arming.