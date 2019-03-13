© Mike Malloy/trofire.com

Two years of Donald Trump's presidency has brought the international situation back to the moment when Hitler came to power, according to three-star Russian General Vladimir Shamanov.he said.The general, who is head of the lower house's Committee on Defense, also"Along with regular weapons, Americans could stock you with nuclear ones," he explained. "We have to take it into accountThe "eagerness" of some European countries to deploy military assets on their territories "raises eyebrows," Shamanov added.Military attaches from 90 countries attended the annual briefing in the lower house of Russia's parliament, which the general noted was a higher attendance than usual.he added.