Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins released the private testimony of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, but it's former Attorney General Loretta Lynch who may feel the sting.According to Page's testimony, which was made public on Tuesday, the FBI considered charging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with gross negligence under 18 U.S. Code § 793 for her alleged handling of classified information.But if Page were telling the truth, and the FBI did recommend possible charges against Clinton , then Lynch may not have been telling the truth when she said that she would "accept their recommendations.""I fully expect to accept their recommendations," Lynch said at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on July 1, 2016. "I will be accepting their recommendations and their plans for going forward." Lynch , who was responding to criticism of her tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton, made the reassurance that she would abide by the recommendations of the FBI when she declined to recuse herself from the case. "It's important to make it clear that that meeting with President Clinton does not have a bearing on how this matter is going to be reviewed, resolved and accepted by me," she said.