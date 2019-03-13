daesh
Militants with the Daesh terrorist group, besieged by the Kurdish SDF in their last stronghold of Baghuz, Syria, have called on their supporters from all across the world to stage attacks in their defence, AP reported, citing an audio recording allegedly released by the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that it had eliminated almost 40 members of the Daesh* terrorist organisation in the southeastern Syrian village of Baghuz but lost three militias during the ensuing clashes.

"Battles continue on several fronts, the [SDF] command confirmed that 38 IS [Daesh] militants were eliminated... The terrorists conducted two rocket attacks. We have 10 injured people and three killed", Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF press service, wrote on Twitter.

He also said that the US-led coalition, an SDF ally, had carried out 20 airstrikes on Baghuz, destroying Daesh arms depots, cars and a command centre.

Later in the day, Reuters reported, citing head of the SDF media office Mustafa Bali, that a large group of jihadists left the last Daesh enclave in the country and surrendered to the SDF Forces.

"Once our forces confirm that everyone who wants to surrender has done so,... the clashes will resume," he said, noting that the defeat of the terrorists is "very close".

The SDF announced on Sunday that it would resume operations against terrorists in Baghuz, which remains the last Daesh stronghold in Syria following the evacuation of civilians.

The Kurdish forces declared the final stage of its operation aimed at liberating Baghuz on February 9. Around 15,000 people have left the village since then and only militants remain, according to Bali.

Shortly before that, the SDF said it had captured more than 800 foreign Daesh fighters and 2,000 of their wives and children.