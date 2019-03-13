© Sputnik / HİKMET DURGUN

Militants with the Daesh terrorist group, besieged by the Kurdish SDF in their last stronghold of Baghuz, Syria, have called on their supporters from all across the world to stage attacks in their defence, AP reported, citing an audio recording allegedly released by the terrorists.Earlier in the day, the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that it hadorganisation in the southeastern Syrian village of Baghuz but"Battles continue on several fronts, the [SDF] command confirmed that 38 IS [Daesh] militants were eliminated... The terrorists conducted two rocket attacks. We have 10 injured people and three killed", Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF press service, wrote on Twitter.He also said that, destroying Daesh arms depots, cars and a command centre.Later in the day, Reuters reported, citing head of the SDF media office Mustafa Bali, that a large group of jihadists left the last Daesh enclave in the country and surrendered to the SDF Forces.he said, noting that the defeat of the terrorists is "very close".The SDF announced on Sunday that it would resume operations against terrorists in Baghuz, which remains the last Daesh stronghold in Syria following the evacuation of civilians.The Kurdish forces declared the final stage of its operation aimed at liberating Baghuz on February 9. Around 15,000 people have left the village since then and only militants remain, according to Bali.Shortly before that,