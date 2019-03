The Intercept has determined that a corporation owned by a Chinese couple made a major donation to Jeb Bush's Super PAC Right to Rise USA - and it did so after receiving detailed advice from Charlie Spies, arguably the most important Republican campaign finance lawyer in American politics.



The Spies memo was dated February 19, 2015. One month later, American Pacific International Capital Inc., a California corporation owned by Gordon Tang and Huaidan Chen, a married couple who are citizens of China and permanent residents of Singapore, made a $1 million donation to Right to Rise USA. APIC subsequently gave the group an additional $300,000, its total donation of $1.3 million making APIC one of the Bush Super PAC's largest contributors.

The FEC [Federal Election Commission] hit Jeb Bush's super PAC with a $390,000 fine for illegally accepting $1.3 million in donations from Chinese-owned corporation American Pacific International Capital (APIC) during the 2016 presidential primary.Jeb Bush's brother, Neil Bush sat on the board for APIC.Jeb Bush founded the PAC in January of 2015, but handed over control of the PAC to Republican consultant Mike Murphy in Spring of 2016.Via The Intercept from August 2016:This is one of the largest fines ever handed down by the FEC."Today's action is a rare and remarkable step by the FEC, and a reminder that safeguarding our elections against foreign interference is in America's vital national security interests," CLC president Trevor Potter said Monday in a press release . ""Foreign actors have a demonstrated interest in influencing elections, and corporations offer an easy way to for them to do so, usually without detection," said Brendan Fischer, director, federal reform at CLC. "In this case, it took smoking-gun evidence to establish this violation: if the president of the company had not admitted that he directed the contribution, the FEC never would have investigated it.