Today, over 70 percent of traffic is dominated by those two platforms.

Today, that is no longer possible. The centralization of the internet by monopolies "increasingly facilitates surveillance, censorship, and control

Intended to be open, free, and decentralized, it's now dominated by a handful of companies that control what we see and what we can say.The internet was meant to be open, free, and decentralized, but today it is controlled by a few companies with grave consequences for society and the economy. The internet has become the opposite of what it was intended to be.In the early 1960s, Paul Baran was an engineer at the RAND Corporation when he began thinking about the need for a communications network that could withstand a nuclear strike. RAND was contracted by the Pentagon to create a system that could continue operating even if parts of it were destroyed by an atomic blast. It was supposed to be the ultimate decentralized system.Vint Cerf and Robert Kahn put these concepts into practice at the Department of Defense's Advanced Research Projects Agency in the late 1960s, and created the communication methods that make the internet possible. The principles of freedom and openness were at the heart of the design- packet switching made the system robust in the face of nuclear attacks and Internet Protocol allowed for open interconnection.Years later, Cerf said , "The beauty of the internet is that it's not controlled by any one group." In his view, "this model has not only made the internet very open-a testbed for innovation by anyone, anywhere-it's also prevented vested interests from taking control."The principle of decentralization went directly against the business models of technology giants like AT&T and IBM. Until AT&T's monopoly was broken up in the early 1980s, communications were extremely centralized and traveled through dedicated, point-to-point channels. The use of third-party devices on the network was prohibited.The internet would have remained an obscure channel for government and scientists to communicate had it not been for Tim Berners-Lee. In the late 1980s, he created a way for information to be shared easily using hypertext via the World Wide Web.In recent years, the great hope of an open and free internet has given way to a dystopia where a few big companies control what we see, how we communicate, and what we can say online.Berners-Lee is taking a break from his work at Massachusetts Institute of Technology to launch Inrupt , a startup that he has been working on for the past nine months. His mission is to decentralize the internet, reclaim power from tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, and allow individuals to control their own data.Although the architecture of the internet is still decentralized, the ecosystem of the World Wide Web is not. A few giant companies have near-monopolistic control of traffic, personal data, commerce, and the flow of information.If you had to choose a date for when the internet died, it would be in the year 2014. Before then, traffic to websites came from many sources, and the web was a lively ecosystem.The internet was meant to be open, anarchic, decentralized, and above all free. In the 1990s, America Online helped people connect and discover content, but it failed to meet the internet's founding ideals because it was ultimately a " walled garden ." AOL determined and curated the user experience, which was contrary to the spirit of the web. Once users started going online with their local cable companies, and Google began helping them find the information they needed on the web, people began to leave AOL.Facebook has since become AOL 2.0, a centrally designed internet for its users.Many articles and videos only appear behind Facebook's walled garden, and many apps and sites will not even let a user join without a Facebook account.Vint Cerf, the father of the internet, decries Facebook's walled garden.Google started out as a search engine that helped users quickly find the information they needed. It's since gone from directing people to content to directing traffic inwards to itself, according to Rand Fishkin, the world expert on search engine optimization.Even though competitors like Yelp might have superior local reviews, Google Reviews are given preferential placement in search results. Even though shopping comparison websites like Foundem in Europe might offer better results, Google can effectively blacklist them. Increasingly, Google offers snippets and previews of Wikipedia and Getty Images. Traffic to these websites has subsequently collapsed. Far from directing users to other sites, Google today starves content creators of traffic.As Fishkin notes , "Google's behavior over the last few years away from an engine that drives searchers to other websites for the answers to their problems and toward self-hosted answers and solutions. That's made SEO much more difficult, as Google, for the first time in its history, is sending less outbound traffic."Google is eating the web through its new technologies. Pages load faster with tools like Accelerated Mobile Pages or Firebase. Both are like Facebook's Instant Articles. They sound great, until you realize that the faster pages run on Google's and Facebook's servers, displacing third-party advertising networks and further centralizing the web into their ecosystem where they exercise control.Google also kills off technologies that would reduce the need to search using Google. In 2013, the company announced they were discontinuing Google Reader, which relied on RSS. An RSS feed was a way for publishers to reach their readers directly without using Google Search. But the death of Google Reader in 2013 marked the end of interoperable web services like RSS from large organizations like Google, Facebook, and Twitter.The current configuration of the web's ecosystem advances Google's business model.It uses its dominance in browsers to its own advantage as well. Its Chrome browser has a 60 percent market share globally , and comes with a new ad-blocking feature , which it claims is the work of a collective, industry-wide effort to get rid of annoying ads. Yet the software only blocks certain types of online advertisements. Mysteriously, the ads that are blocked are ones its competitors use, not its own.As journalist Matt Taibbi has succinctly put it , "For Google and Facebook to be the cause of and the solution to problems tells you how irrelevant governments and regulators have become."There is currently a vast imbalance of power between individuals and private companies.Conservatives who love democracy should prefer decentralization, as it allows each user to make their own choices. In a centralized system, users have no control over what standards Google or Facebook deem acceptable-someone else makes those choices on our behalf.Jennifer Granick, the director of civil liberties at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, has noted that techno-utopians once said things like "the Internet treats censorship as damage and routes around it."."It's a sad irony that the internet, intended to be decentralized and free, is dominated by monopolies with ever-increasing control of our lives. Jonathan Tepper is a senior fellow at The American Conservative, founder of Variant Perception , a macroeconomic research company, and co-author of The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition . This article was supported by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The contents of this publication are solely the responsibility of the authors.