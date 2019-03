© RIA Novosti/Alexander Galperin



Admiral Gorshkov and three auxiliary vessels has successfully passed through the Channel and made it to the Atlantic Ocean, according to Russian Navy's Northern Fleet. This is the first long-term deployment of the newest warship, which was commissioned by the Russian Navy back in July last year.Earlier this week, the four-ship naval task group had been spotted near the coast of Scotland en route to the Mediterranean. The Royal Navy scrambled its HMS Defender to shadow the 4,500-ton guided missile frigate.A navy spokesman told the Times that the Defender, a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer, was "monitoring the Russian task group and keeping track of their activity in areas of national interest."The reserved statement didn't play well with Scottish politicians, however, who said they felt defenseless as a result of Russia's maritime deployments. "The UK's Ministry of Defence is failing Scotland , allowing Russian navy vessels sailing through our territorial waters at will to conduct provocative drills like this," SNP Defence spokesperson Stewart McDonald argued.and it takes too long for them to arrive in Scottish waters in the event of an emergency, he complained.That aside, UK media tried to seize the opportunity to fan the "Russia scare." The Times, for instance, said that at least one of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates isThe secretive weapon is believed to cause "dizziness, nausea and feelings of disorientation" among enemy personnel, the paper suggested. The non-lethal device is believed to have been installed on Gorshkov-type frigates,The Royal Navy tried to calm fears, saying that thea Navy source said. "They were waiting out the weather. Anyone who says they were trying to agitate is pushing fake news," he stated.