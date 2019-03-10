© Fargo Police Dept.

Around 7:55 a.m. Friday, police say a man walked into the Alerus location at 3137 32nd Avenue South and slammed a note on the counter saying he had a gun and would shoot if he didn't get money."The male is described as a black male in his 20's or 30's, possibly 5'8" to 5'10", who was wearing a maroon or red graduation robe. The bank supplied an unknown amount of money to the male who then fled on foot," said Jessica Schindeldecker of the Fargo Police Department.Investigators say the suspect never pulled out a weapon.Fargo Police officers spent some time this morning looking around the neighborhood surrounding the bank for any trace of the alleged robber.Working alongside a K-9 unit, officers looked through dumpsters and parking lots to search for evidence.Authorities say it's possible the man might have hopped in a car after the robbery.Meanwhile, just down the block from the bank, Ed Clapp Elementary School went into a brief lockdown and also kept their students inside for recess while the search was ongoing.A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools says the district has been working closely with the police department and says student safety is their number one priority.Officers encourage anyone who has information on the robber's identity to call the police.